Chloe Charles (born 1985) is a Canadian singer songwriter in the genre of Orchestra Soul Pop. Known for her unique voice and self-taught finger-picking guitar style and fusion of soul, folk, pop, jazz, and classical influences.

Charles launched her solo music career in 2010 with the release of the EP Little Green Bud and played over 200 shows in eight countries within 18 months to support the album. Dryvetyme Onlyne, USA picked Little Green Bud as one of the best EPs of 2010.

Her debut full-length album, Break the Balance, was released in November 2012 in Germany and later in Austria, Canada, Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, South Korea, and Switzerland. Break The Balance has been critically acclaimed by well-known media sources including Billboard Magazine, Rolling Stone, Mojo, London Times, Die Zeit, Glamour, The Globe and Mail, Guitar World, Andre Manoukin on France's Inter Radio and has received extensive radio airplay on FIP Radio (France), Radio 6 (Netherlands), Flux (Germany) and picked as Song of the Week on CBC Radio's Here & Now (Canada).