John Grant
US singer-songwriter. Born 25 July 1968
John Grant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2p1.jpg
1968-07-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27ca9c68-650a-4659-b8ef-013e5698ff55
John Grant Biography (Wikipedia)
John Grant (born July 25, 1968) is an American singer-songwriter and former member of the Denver-based alternative rock band the Czars. After recording six studio albums with the Czars, he embarked on a solo career in 2010.
His debut solo album Queen of Denmark was named in 2010 the best album of the year by Mojo. In 2015, his third studio album, Grey Tickles, Black Pressure received widespread critical acclaim, and peaked at number 5 in the UK albums chart. His fourth album Love is Magic was released in 2018 and entered into the top 20 in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Grant Performances & Interviews
What music are you a fan of?
2018-02-13
We asked some musicians we love about the music they love…
What music are you a fan of?
Behind the scenes at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker
2017-07-30
BBC Proms podcast host Vikki Stone fills Mary Anne in on everything that went down at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker, with clips from Richard Hawley and John Grant.
Behind the scenes at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker
Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
2017-07-28
Highlights from the Songs of Scott Walker Prom.
Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
Richard Hawley on dog walks and chip butties with John Grant
2017-07-25
Richard's backstage at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of playing in the Scott Walker Prom. He'll be performing alongside John Grant, and remembers the first time they met.
Richard Hawley on dog walks and chip butties with John Grant
John Grant talks synths
2017-05-20
In a special interview from Brighton's Great Escape festival, John Grant tells Tom about the uplifting synth sound of the late German musician Klaus Wunderlich
John Grant talks synths
John Grant on his next album
2017-04-25
John Grant reveals news about his next record on BBC Radio 3's Late Junction
John Grant on his next album
John Grant talks to Stuart Maconie about curating his festival in Hull
2017-04-10
As Hull celebrates its year as the UK City of Culture in 2017, John Grant talks about curating his four day festival, Atlantic Flux: Sounds From Smoky Bay.
John Grant talks to Stuart Maconie about curating his festival in Hull
'Some days I think everyone else is super confident & secure in themselves & talented in a way that I'll never be - ridiculous'
2016-12-20
Inspiring singer songwriter John Grant shares how he has dealt with depression and how being creative has enabled him to manage his fears and self-doubt.
'Some days I think everyone else is super confident & secure in themselves & talented in a way that I’ll never be - ridiculous'
John Grant's struggles to perform live
2016-12-07
John Grant talks frankly to Cerys Matthews about his struggles to perform live on stage.
John Grant’s struggles to perform live
Eric Pulido: How To Save A Friend
2016-07-30
Eric Pulido of Midlake and Banquet talks to us about the powerful friendship he formed with John Grant...
Eric Pulido: How To Save A Friend
John Grant - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
2016-07-26
Former frontman of American alt-rockers The Czars, it's the big, beautiful voice that is John Grant.
John Grant - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
John Grant - Disappointing (T in the Park 2016)
2016-07-12
Performing live in King Tut's Tenth
John Grant - Disappointing (T in the Park 2016)
John Grant looks forward to his live streamed performance tonight
2016-06-25
John Grant looks ahead to his performance tonight on the John Peel Stage from 5:50pm.
John Grant looks forward to his live streamed performance tonight
John Grant in conversation with Jo Whiley
2015-10-02
John Grant joins Radio 2's Jo Whiley to discuss his new album.
John Grant in conversation with Jo Whiley
John Grant in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
2015-08-31
Singer-songwriter John Grant speaks to 6 Music's Radcliffe and Maconie about his new album Grey Tickles, Black Pressure.
John Grant in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
John Grant: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
2015-08-09
Musician John Grant opens up about his sexuality, anxiety and the setbacks he has overcome to emerge as one of the most respected songwriters of his generation.
John Grant: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
The influence of Bjork
2014-12-21
John Grant talks about Bjork's influence.
The influence of Bjork
John Grant: How To Overcome Your Demons
2014-10-05
Singer-songwriter John Grant gives us advice on how to deal with fear and anxiety.
John Grant: How To Overcome Your Demons
John Grant talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
2013-03-28
Singer-songwriter John Grant chats to Mark and Stuart from Iceland, about his new album Pale Green Ghosts.
John Grant talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
John Grant Tracks
Preppy Boy
John Grant
Preppy Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tn5qp.jpglink
Preppy Boy
Last played on
Love Is Magic
John Grant
Love Is Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f07d3.jpglink
Love Is Magic
Last played on
He's Got His Mother's Hips
John Grant
He's Got His Mother's Hips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lj52r.jpglink
He's Got His Mother's Hips
Last played on
Black Belt
John Grant
Black Belt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cj1qx.jpglink
Black Belt
Last played on
TC and Honeybear
John Grant
TC and Honeybear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l7zfv.jpglink
TC and Honeybear
Last played on
Disappointing
John Grant
Disappointing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02zfhr2.jpglink
Disappointing
Last played on
Caramel
John Grant
Caramel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l7zfv.jpglink
Caramel
Last played on
Diet Gum
John Grant
Diet Gum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l7zfv.jpglink
Diet Gum
Last played on
Touch And Go
John Grant
Touch And Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l7zfv.jpglink
Touch And Go
Last played on
GMF
John Grant
GMF
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0206bjr.jpglink
GMF
Last played on
Pale Green Ghosts
John Grant
Pale Green Ghosts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l7zfv.jpglink
Pale Green Ghosts
Last played on
Pale Green Ghosts
John Grant
Pale Green Ghosts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btw3b.jpglink
Pale Green Ghosts
Last played on
30
Jan
2019
John Grant
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
31
Jan
2019
John Grant
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
1
Feb
2019
John Grant
The King's Theatre, Glasgow, UK
3
Feb
2019
John Grant
Bonus Arena, Hull, Hull, UK
5
Feb
2019
John Grant, E.B. The Younger
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker (1967–70)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex9whn
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-25T14:29:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p051qln7.jpg
25
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker (1967–70)
Royal Albert Hall
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/arvp8g
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-10T14:29:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03jk3qf.jpg
10
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a4bwxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T14:29:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zgs0r.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
17:50
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6c8g/acts/aqnwxj
Bristol
2016-02-14T14:29:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03jk3qf.jpg
14
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
19:45
Bristol
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: John Grant
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en5wrz
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-10-03T14:29:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p027vrc1.jpg
3
Oct
2014
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: John Grant
12:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
Latest John Grant News
Youth is wasted on the young, as proved by this line-up of legends who didn’t break through until they were older
Missing instruments, lost notebooks and stolen tapes: the most tantalising missing items in music history
Haven't quite sorted out your new year resolutions? Here are some ideas, from Kelis to David Bowie
John Grant Links
