Luke Temple is an American pop-folk singer-songwriter. He records under his own name and with New York-based band Here We Go Magic.

Temple was born in Salem, Massachusetts. After spending time in Northern California, he studied painting at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts. After struggling to make a living as visual artist, including painting murals in upscale New York City apartments, Temple moved into songwriting and recording. After recording a four song EP himself on a four-track recorder, Temple was signed to Mill Pond Records of Seattle. He would go on to record two full-length albums with Mill Pond, Hold a Match for a Gasoline World (2005) and Snow Beast (2007), before signing with label Secretly Canadian in 2010 for Good Mood Fool. On November 11, 2016, Temple released A Hand Through the Cellar Door.

Temple's vocal styles are noted for their use of falsetto, and have been compared to Paul Simon, Jeff Buckley, and Nick Drake.

His song "Make Right With You" was featured in an episode of Grey's Anatomy, season 3's "Where the Boys Are".