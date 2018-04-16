The WolfhoundsUK indie rock band. Formed 1985
1985
The Wolfhounds are an indie pop/noise pop band formed in Romford, UK in 1985 by Dave Callahan, Paul Clark, Andy Golding, Andy Bolton and Frank Stebbing, and originally active until 1990. The band reformed in 2005 and continues to write, record and play live, releasing new albums in 2014 and 2016.
The Wolfhounds Tracks
The Anti Midas Touch
The Wolfhounds
The Anti Midas Touch
The Anti Midas Touch
Now I'm A Killer
The Wolfhounds
Now I'm A Killer
Now I'm A Killer
The Stupid Poor
The Wolfhounds
The Stupid Poor
The Stupid Poor
My Legendary Childhood
The Wolfhounds
My Legendary Childhood
My Legendary Childhood
Anti-Midas Touch
Wolfhounds
Anti-Midas Touch
Anti-Midas Touch
Tropic Of Cancer
The Wolfhounds
Tropic Of Cancer
Tropic Of Cancer
Me
The Wolfhounds
Me
Me
Divide And Fall
The Wolfhounds
Divide And Fall
Divide And Fall
Security
The Wolfhounds
Security
Security
Handy Howard
The Wolfhounds
Handy Howard
Handy Howard
Progress Caff
The Wolfhounds
Progress Caff
Progress Caff
Rats On A Raft
The Wolfhounds
Rats On A Raft
Rats On A Raft
Whale On The Beach
The Wolfhounds
Whale On The Beach
Whale On The Beach
Skullface
The Wolfhounds
Skullface
Skullface
Happy Shopper
The Wolfhounds
Happy Shopper
Happy Shopper
