Alfonso Ferrabosco was born into a musical family in Bologna and baptised there in January 1543. His father Domenico, a singer and composer, oversaw his eldest son's early musical education, taking the boy to Rome when he became a member of the papal choir. In 1559 Alfonso and two of his seven younger brothers appeared in the service of Charles of Guise, Cardinal of Lorraine, where their talents were spotted in a performance associated with the wedding celebrations of Princess Marguerite of France and the Duke of Savoy.

The earliest reference to Alfonso found in an English source dates from March 1562, where he is described as one of Elizabeth I's musicians. A few months later 'Alfonso Farabosco Italion' received an annuity of 100 marks (£66 13s. 4d.) from the queen, which was suspended in 1564 when, apparently following his father's wishes, he joined the service of Cardinal Farnese in Rome.

Ferrabosco unwisely returned to England without first seeking the permission of the Inquisition to travel to a 'prohibited' (ie non-Catholic) country. His complicated business and family affairs frequently pressed him to visit Bologna. While other unapproved absences gained him enemies at court, he remained in the queen's favour and, in 1575, was entrusted with a message from Elizabeth to a Venetian diplomatic mission. The four Venetians noted that Ferrabosco was 'one of the grooms of the Queen's privy chamber, and enjoys extreme favour with her Majesty on account of his being an excellent musician'.

After one overseas trip in 1577, Ferrabosco returned to London to discover that he was in disgrace with the queen and unable to gain access to her. He wrote to the Earl of Sussex, requesting help in clearing his name. On 13 October he again wrote to Sussex declaring that he was completely innocent of the charge made against him of the robbing and murder of a young foreigner in the service of Sir Philip Sidney. Ferrabosco insisted that his enemies at court had accused him falsely; he later complained to Sussex that his protestations of innocence had been ignored for too long at court.

He left England for good in 1580, appointing a custodian to care for his two children, and joined the service of the Cardinal of Lorraine. The Papal Nuncio in France reported to the Cardinal of Como in Rome that Ferrabosco, eager to return to Italy, 'is a most evil-spirited, evil-minded man, and very knowing - that the Queen of England makes much use of him as a spy and complotter, in which character he might now be employed, so that if one had him in one's power, one might learn many things.'

Other letters from Nuncio Dandino reinforced the impression that Ferrabosco was a spy, influencing the Pope's decision to imprison him some time before February 1580. The French Queen Mother wrote to the Pope on behalf of Elizabeth I to make intercession for the unfortunate Ferrabosco, although he was not released until later that year.

The closing years of Ferrabosco's life were spent in service to the Duke of Savoy, under whose protection he unsuccessfully sought the extradition of his children from England. His oldest son, also called Alfonso, went on to become a respected composer and musician at the court of James I. Alfonso Ferrabosco I died in Bologna on 12 August 1588, soon after the publication in London of a selection of his madrigals and chansons with English texts.

Profile by Andrew Stewart © BBC