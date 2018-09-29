Harry MillerBorn 25 April 1941. Died 16 December 1983
Harry Miller
1941-04-25
Harry Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Simon Miller (25 April 1941 - 16 December 1983) was a South African jazz double bassist who settled in Europe, becoming one of the UK jazz scene's "most vibrant and dynamic talents".
Harry Miller Tracks
Scarlett
Harry Miller
Scarlett
Scarlett
Last played on
We Used To Be Young
Harry Miller
We Used To Be Young
Tarnished
Mike Westbrook
Tarnished
Tarnished
Last played on
Upcoming Events
3
May
2019
Harry Miller, Loyle Carner, Mabel, The Magic Gang, Louis Berry, Giant Rooks, Spinn, Our Girl, Ryan McMullan, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Indigo Lo, Goodies, JVCK JAMES, Saltwater Sun, Dancing On Tables, Dayo Bello, Alligator, Cousin Kula, Heavy Lungs, Red Rum Club, VISTAS (UK), Roman Lewis, Sophie And The Giants and SPQR
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
