Tom Paley Born 19 March 1928. Died 30 September 2017
Tom Paley
1928-03-19
Tom Paley Biography (Wikipedia)
Allan Thomas "Tom" Paley (March 19, 1928 – September 30, 2017) was an American guitarist, banjo and fiddle player. He was best known for his work with the New Lost City Ramblers in the 1950s and 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Paley Tracks
Shady Grove
Tom Paley
Last played on
Shady Grove
Last played on
Wreck Of The Tennessee Gravy Train
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
Wreck Of The Tennessee Gravy Train
Wreck Of The Tennessee Gravy Train
Last played on
Early Morning Blues
Tom Paley
Early Morning Blues
Early Morning Blues
Last played on
Roll on the Ground
Tom Paley
Roll on the Ground
Roll on the Ground
Last played on
Old Shoes and Leggings
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
Old Shoes and Leggings
Old Shoes and Leggings
Last played on
Franklin Blues
Tom Paley
Franklin Blues
Franklin Blues
Last played on
The Midnight Special (BBC studio session)
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
The Midnight Special (BBC studio session)
The Midnight Special (BBC studio session)
Last played on
Beelzebubbles
Tom Paley
Beelzebubbles
Beelzebubbles
Last played on
The Midnight Special
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
The Midnight Special
The Midnight Special
Last played on
Louisville Burglar
Tom Paley
Louisville Burglar
Louisville Burglar
Last played on
Avalon Quickstep
Paley and Son
Avalon Quickstep
Avalon Quickstep
Performer
Last played on
The Story Of The Mighty Mississippi (Live In Session)
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
The Story Of The Mighty Mississippi (Live In Session)
Little Sadie
Paley and Son
Little Sadie
Little Sadie
Performer
Last played on
Yew Piney Mountain
Paley and Son
Yew Piney Mountain
Yew Piney Mountain
Performer
Last played on
This Train (feat. Cerys Matthews)
Ben Paley
Ben Paley
This Train (feat. Cerys Matthews)
This Train (feat. Cerys Matthews)
Last played on
Follow The Band
Ben Paley
Follow The Band
Follow The Band
Last played on
This Train
Tom Paley
This Train
This Train
Last played on
Mississippi Medley (Sullivan's Hollow/Rufus Rastus)
Jonny Bridgwood, Ben Paley, Robin Gillan & Tom Paley
Mississippi Medley (Sullivan's Hollow/Rufus Rastus)
Mississippi Medley (Sullivan's Hollow/Rufus Rastus)
Last played on
Johnson City Blues
Tom Paley
Johnson City Blues
Johnson City Blues
Last played on
Chilly Winds
Tom Paley
Chilly Winds
Chilly Winds
Last played on
A Horse Named Bill
Tom Paley
A Horse Named Bill
A Horse Named Bill
Last played on
Roll On, Roll On
Tom Paley
Roll On, Roll On
Roll On, Roll On
Last played on
The Eighth Of January
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
The Eighth Of January
The Eighth Of January
Last played on
Keep On Truckin' Mama
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
Keep On Truckin' Mama
Keep On Truckin' Mama
Last played on
Sally In The Garden
Tom Paley
Sally In The Garden
Sally In The Garden
Last played on
The Morning of 1845 (trad)
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
The Morning of 1845 (trad)
The Morning of 1845 (trad)
Last played on
Green Grown the Lilacs (trad)
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
Green Grown the Lilacs (trad)
Green Grown the Lilacs (trad)
Last played on
Little Rabbit
Tom Paley
Little Rabbit
Little Rabbit
Last played on
The Mourning Blues
Tom Paley
The Mourning Blues
The Mourning Blues
Last played on
Midnight Special - 6Music Session 15/07/2012
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
Midnight Special - 6Music Session 15/07/2012
Johnson City Blues (Live In Session)
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
Johnson City Blues (Live In Session)
Johnson City Blues (Live In Session)
Last played on
Beelzebubbles (Live In Session)
Tom Paley
Tom Paley
Beelzebubbles (Live In Session)
Beelzebubbles (Live In Session)
Last played on
