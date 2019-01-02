Jacques OffenbachBorn 20 June 1819. Died 5 October 1880
Jacques Offenbach (20 June 1819 – 5 October 1880) was a German-French composer, cellist and impresario of the romantic period. He is remembered for his nearly 100 operettas of the 1850s–1870s and his uncompleted opera The Tales of Hoffmann. He was a powerful influence on later composers of the operetta genre, particularly Johann Strauss, Jr. and Arthur Sullivan. His best-known works were continually revived during the 20th century, and many of his operettas continue to be staged in the 21st. The Tales of Hoffmann remains part of the standard opera repertory.
Born in Cologne, the son of a synagogue cantor, Offenbach showed early musical talent. At the age of 14, he was accepted as a student at the Paris Conservatoire but found academic study unfulfilling and left after a year. From 1835 to 1855 he earned his living as a cellist, achieving international fame, and as a conductor. His ambition, however, was to compose comic pieces for the musical theatre. Finding the management of Paris' Opéra-Comique company uninterested in staging his works, in 1855 he leased a small theatre in the Champs-Élysées. There he presented a series of his own small-scale pieces, many of which became popular.
Ballet des flocons de neige (Le voyage dans la lune)
La Grande-Duchess de Gérolstein (Overture)
Belle Nuit (Barcarolle from Contes d'Hoffmann)
Ballet of the Snowflakes
Belle nuit, O nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann)
La belle Hélène (Overture)
Act 2 No 10 Déclaration: Dites lui qu'on l'a remarqué
Barcarolle (The Tales of Hoffmann)
Les Larmes De Jacqueline (Harmonies des bois)
La vie parisienne (Overture)
Gaite parisienne (Overture)
Gaite parisienne: Vivo - Barcarolle
Les Larmes de Jacqueline
Charbonniers et fariniers
Les fées du Rhin (Grand valse)
Recit and duet 'C'est une chanson d'amour' (Antonia and Hoffmann)
Belle nuit (Les contes d'Hoffmann)
Belle nuit, ô nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann, 'Barcarolle')
Le corbeau et le renard from '6 fables de Lafontaine'
La cigale et la fourmi from '6 fables de Lafontaine'
Christopher Columbus, Act IV: "If this is the Indies what I want to know..."
Hell Chorus; Galop (Orpheus in the Underworld)
Valse des rayons (Le papillon)
Scintille, diamant! (Tales of Hoffmann)
Orphee aux enfers - operetta in 4 acts i Galop
Tales of Hoffmann Acte I Les oiseaux dans la charmille
The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle
Mazurka (Gaîté parisienne)
Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture
Barcarolle (Les contes d'Hoffmann)
La belle Hélène (Overture)
Overture, La Belle Hélène
Duo du Concerto (Orphée aux enfers, Act I, excerpt)
Galop (Geneviève de Brabant)
Proteger Le Repos
Dallet of the Snowflakes (Voyage to the Moon)
Strauss Party
Can-Can (Orpheus in the Underworld)
Orpheus in the Underworld - Concert Overture
Les Oiseaux dans la charmille - The Doll's Song
Orpheus in the Underworld (Overture)
Orphée aux enfers (Concert Overture)
