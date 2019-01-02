Rebecca Claire "Becky" Hill (born 14 February 1994) is an English singer and songwriter from Bewdley, Worcestershire. She rose to prominence after appearing on the first series of The Voice UK, auditioning with John Legend's "Ordinary People". She joined Jessie J's team and reached the semi-final of the competition. On 29 June 2014 she became the first The Voice UK contestant to score a UK number 1 when the song, "Gecko (Overdrive)" with Oliver Heldens topped the UK Singles Chart.