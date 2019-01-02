Becky HillThe Voice UK. Born 14 February 1994
1994-02-14
Rebecca Claire "Becky" Hill (born 14 February 1994) is an English singer and songwriter from Bewdley, Worcestershire. She rose to prominence after appearing on the first series of The Voice UK, auditioning with John Legend's "Ordinary People". She joined Jessie J's team and reached the semi-final of the competition. On 29 June 2014 she became the first The Voice UK contestant to score a UK number 1 when the song, "Gecko (Overdrive)" with Oliver Heldens topped the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Becky Hill - Hottie of the Week
2014-11-03
Becky Hill is this week's Hottie of the Week as Adele Roberts stands in for Sarah Jane!
Becky Hill - Hottie of the Week
Mk, Jonas Blue & Becky Hill
Performer
Last played on
MK
Last played on
False Alarm
Matoma
Last played on
Gecko (Overdrive)
Oliver Heldens
Last played on
Back & Forth (Treasure Fingers Remix)
MK, Jonas Blue & Becky Hill
Last played on
Sing It Back (feat. Becky Hill)
Pete Tong
Last played on
Afterglow (feat. Becky Hill)
Wilkinson
Last played on
12
Mar
2019
Becky Hill
Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, UK
13
Mar
2019
Becky Hill, Ryan Ashley
Electric Brixton, London, UK
14
Mar
2019
Becky Hill
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
18
Mar
2019
Becky Hill
Thekla, Bristol, UK
19
Mar
2019
Becky Hill
The Wardrobe, Leeds, UK
Live Lounge: Wilkinson
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-10-17T14:31:34
17
Oct
2013
Live Lounge: Wilkinson
BBC Broadcasting House
