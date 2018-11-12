Scottish Opera Chorus
Scottish Opera Chorus
Scottish Opera Chorus Tracks
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
Gioachino Rossini
"O Caledonia! stern and wild", from The Lay of the Last Minstrel
Hamish MacCunn
When I Was A Lad
Richard Egarr
Briseis, ou Les amants de Corinthe - drama lyrique
BBC Scottish S O, Emmanuel Chabrier, Jean-Yves Ossonce, Mark Padmore & Scottish Opera Chorus
Performer
Candide - comic operetta in 2 acts
Leonard Bernstein
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-13T14:54:20
13
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
