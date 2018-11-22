Kevin SmithEnglish counter-tenor
Kevin Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27ab587f-aa56-45e7-acfa-7a723408f031
Kevin Smith Tracks
Sort by
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
Henry Purcell
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efz3d4
Round House, The
1976-09-06T14:56:29
6
Sep
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 51
Round House, The
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewp6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1973-01-05T14:56:29
5
Jan
1973
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist