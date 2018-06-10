Emma GatrillBorn 5 August 1986
Emma Gatrill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v57s5.jpg
1986-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27aa60f2-08bd-4193-9c3e-0d91b131667e
Emma Gatrill Tracks
Sort by
Two Wooden Spoons
Kate Stables
Two Wooden Spoons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57s5.jpglink
Two Wooden Spoons
Last played on
Antiseptic Greeting (6Music Session 290317)
Samantha Crain
Antiseptic Greeting (6Music Session 290317)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0304r79.jpglink
Antiseptic Greeting (6Music Session 290317)
Last played on
Wise One (6Music Session 290317)
Samantha Crain
Wise One (6Music Session 290317)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0304r79.jpglink
Wise One (6Music Session 290317)
Last played on
Emma Gatrill Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist