The Cardinals were an American rock band that were formed in 2004 by alternative country singer-songwriter Ryan Adams and fronted by him until 2009. The band was featured on Ryan Adams and the Cardinals albums, Cold Roses, Jacksonville City Nights, Follow the Lights, Cardinology and III/IV. Though credited as a solo Ryan Adams release, the 2007 album Easy Tiger also features the Cardinals.
Regarding the band's name, Adams states that he "suggested the Cardinals because it was my high school football team."
Along with their work with Adams, The Cardinals recorded an album with Willie Nelson in 2006, and following Adams' departure in 2009, The Cardinals recorded an album with singer-songwriter Gin Wigmore.
