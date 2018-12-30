Frank remembers the early days of The Hennessys

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06klgp4.jpg

2018-09-14T15:03:00.000Z

'The Irish saw us as Welsh and the Welsh saw us as Irish!' Frank reflects on the early days of his half century in the folk music business with his group, The Hennessys.

