The Hennessys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27a752c1-0886-4274-ad36-32afb8bb0d15
The Hennessys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hennessys are one of Wales' foremost traditional folk music groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Hennessys Performances & Interviews
- Frank remembers the early days of The Hennessyshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06klgp4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06klgp4.jpg2018-09-14T15:03:00.000Z'The Irish saw us as Welsh and the Welsh saw us as Irish!' Frank reflects on the early days of his half century in the folk music business with his group, The Hennessys.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06klf5k
Frank remembers the early days of The Hennessys
The Hennessys Tracks
Sort by
Pop Alley Bottles
The Hennessys
Pop Alley Bottles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pop Alley Bottles
Last played on
The Homecoming
The Hennessys
The Homecoming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Homecoming
The Country Im Leaving Behind
The Hennessys
The Country Im Leaving Behind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Country Im Leaving Behind
Ar Lan Y Mor
Yr Hennessys
Ar Lan Y Mor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ar Lan Y Mor
Performer
Rhyddid Yn Ein Cân
The Hennessys
Rhyddid Yn Ein Cân
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhyddid Yn Ein Cân
Last played on
Cardiff Born
The Hennessys
Cardiff Born
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cardiff Born
Last played on
Ar Lan y Môr
The Hennessys
Ar Lan y Môr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ar Lan y Môr
Last played on
The Baseball Song
The Hennessys
The Baseball Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Baseball Song
Last played on
A Ddaw yn Ôl
The Hennessys
A Ddaw yn Ôl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Ddaw yn Ôl
Last played on
The Grangetown Whale
The Hennessys
The Grangetown Whale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Grangetown Whale
Last played on
Farewell to the Rhondda
The Hennessys
Farewell to the Rhondda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell to the Rhondda
Last played on
Caerffili and Dyfnant
The Hennessys
Caerffili and Dyfnant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caerffili and Dyfnant
Last played on
Gresford Disaster
The Hennessys
Gresford Disaster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gresford Disaster
Last played on
The Hennessys Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist