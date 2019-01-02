The Farmer's BoysFormed 1981. Disbanded 1985
The Farmer's Boys
1981
The Farmer's Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Farmer's Boys were a British band from Norwich, England. They formed in the early 1980s and were briefly called 'Bang Goes My Stereo' before changing their name to 'The Farmer's Boys'.
The Farmer's Boys Tracks
The Way You Made Me Cry
The Way You Made Me Cry
Muck It Out
Muck It Out
In The Country
In The Country
Phew Wow
Phew Wow
Muck It Out (Extended Version)
Muck It Out (Extended Version)
Or What (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1982)
Or What (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1982)
I Lack Concentration (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1982)
Spring (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1982)
Spring (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1982)
I Built the World
I Built the World
Autumn (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1982)
Autumn (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1982)
Funny Old Mr Baez (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1982)
DRINKING & DRESSING UP
DRINKING & DRESSING UP
For You (John Peel session 10.11.1982)
For You (John Peel session 10.11.1982)
All of a Sudden (John Peel session 14.8.1984)
Muck It Out (John Peel session)
Muck It Out (John Peel session)
Whatever is He Like? (John Peel session 10.11.82)
