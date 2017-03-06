Frank Christian (born Frank P. Caputo, October 19, 1952 – December 24, 2012) was a Greenwich Village-based singer-songwriter and guitarist. His best-known song, "Three Flights Up" was recorded by Nanci Griffith for her Grammy award-winning 1992 release Other Voices, Other Rooms.

Christian has also had much success as a sideman. He has appeared on dozens of albums, backing such performers as Dave Van Ronk, Suzanne Vega, John Gorka, Nanci Griffith, and The Smithereens.

He began his guitar studies with the jazz guitarist Roosevelt Span.

He was a guitar teacher in New York City. Frank used to quip that if a person had studied blues guitar with Dave van Ronk and had absorbed everything Dave could teach them but still wanted to learn more, van Ronk would then send them to study with Frank Christian.