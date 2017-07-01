Dick RobertsonBorn 3 July 1903
Dick Robertson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1903-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/279a134f-f0bb-479a-8c67-5dbbd95ba25b
Dick Robertson Tracks
Sort by
Crazy Words Crazy Tune
Dick Robertson
Crazy Words Crazy Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Words Crazy Tune
Last played on
Then I Change Hands
Dick Robertson
Then I Change Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Then I Change Hands
Last played on
Ma he's making eyes at me
Dick Robertson
Ma he's making eyes at me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I do is dream of you
Dick Robertson
All I do is dream of you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I do is dream of you
Last played on
Daddy, You've Been A Mother To Me
Dick Robertson
Daddy, You've Been A Mother To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy, You've Been A Mother To Me
Last played on
Chinese Laundry Blues
Dick Robertson
Chinese Laundry Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chinese Laundry Blues
Last played on
We Did It Before
Dick Robertson
We Did It Before
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Did It Before
Last played on
I got rhythm
Dick Robertson
I got rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I got rhythm
Last played on
Dick Robertson Links
Back to artist