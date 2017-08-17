Roland Kluttig (born 1968 in Radeberg) is a German conductor.

From 1986 to 1991 he studied conducting at the Hochschule für Musik "Carl Maria von Weber" in Dresden. He attended master classes with Sylvain Cambreling, Peter Eötvös and John Eliot Gardiner. From 1992 to 1999, he was conductor of the Kammerensemble Neue Musik Berlin. From 2000 to 2004, he served as an assistant conductor to Lothar Zagrosek at the Stuttgart State Opera.

Since 2010, Kluttig has been music director at the Landestheater Coburg. He is scheduled to step down from the Coburg post at the close of the 2019-2020 season. In December 2018, Graz Opera announced the appointment of Kluttig as its next principal conductor, effective with the 2020-2021 season, with an initial contract of 3 seasons.