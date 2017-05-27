Lori Goldston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/279575ec-fe30-455f-adb1-7a627a0badba
Lori Goldston Biography (Wikipedia)
Lori Goldston is an American cellist and composer. Accomplished in a wide variety of styles, including classical, world music, rock and free improvisation, she came to prominence as the touring cellist for Nirvana from 1993–1994 and appears on their live album MTV Unplugged in New York. She was a member of Earth, the Black Cat Orchestra, and Spectratone International, and also performs solo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lori Goldston Performances & Interviews
Lori Goldston Tracks
Sort by
That Sunrise
Lori Goldston
That Sunrise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
That Sunrise
Last played on
Tremolo
Lori Goldston
Tremolo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tremolo
Last played on
Was There A Light?
Dylan Carlson
Was There A Light?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Was There A Light?
Last played on
Was There A Light?
Kyle Hanson, Kanako Pooknyw, Greg Campbell, Philip Gelb, Lori Goldston, Lori Goldston, Tara Jane O’Neil, Dylan Carlson, Susie Kozawa, Isaac Hanson, Stuart Dempster & Jessika Kenney
Was There A Light?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Was There A Light?
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2017: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & The Necks
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e342mb
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-06T14:28:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04qz9zc.jpg
6
May
2017
Tectonics 2017: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & The Necks
Glasgow City Halls
Lori Goldston Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist