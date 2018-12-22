LioPortugese-born, Belgian female singer. Born 17 June 1962
Lio
1962-06-17
Lio Biography (Wikipedia)
Lio (born Vanda Maria Ribeiro Furtado Tavares de Vasconcelos, 17 June 1962) is a Belgian singer and actress who was a pop icon in France and Belgium during the 1980s.
Growing Pains
Growing Pains
You Go To My Head
You Go To My Head
E doce morrer no mar
E doce morrer no mar
Sage Comme Une Image
Sage Comme Une Image
Sage Comme Une Image (Bottin Edit)
Sage Comme Une Image (Bottin Edit)
