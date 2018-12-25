Mediæval BæbesFormed 1996
Mediæval Bæbes
1996
Mediæval Bæbes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mediæval Bæbes are a British musical ensemble founded in 1996 by Dorothy Carter and Katharine Blake. It included some of Blake's colleagues from the band Miranda Sex Garden, as well as other friends who shared her love of medieval music. The lineup often rotates from album to album, and ranges from six to twelve members. As of 2010, the group had sold some 500,000 records worldwide, their most successful being Worldes Blysse with 250,000 copies purchased.
I Sing Of A Maiden (6 Music Session, 17 Dec 2018)
Once In Royal David's City (6 Music Session, 17 Dec 2018)
Auld Lang Syne (6 Music Session, 17 Dec 2018)
Gaudete (6 Music Session, 17 Dec 2018)
Isabella
How Death Comes
The Coventry Carol
Victoria: The Suite
Theme From Victoria
Aria (feat. Mediæval Bæbes)
The Angel Gabriel
Miri It Is
In the bleak midwinter
Ah si Mon Moine
No Rose of Swych Vertu
Lenten Ys Come
Veni Veni Bella
