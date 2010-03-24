Carlos ParedesBorn 16 February 1925. Died 23 July 2004
Carlos Paredes
1925-02-16
Carlos Paredes Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Paredes, , (16 February 1925 – 23 July 2004) was a virtuoso Portuguese guitar player and composer, born in Coimbra, son of the equally famous Artur Paredes. He is credited with being responsible for popularising the Portuguese Guitar.
Carlos Paredes Tracks
Cançao Verdes Anos
Carlos Paredes
Cançao Verdes Anos
Cançao Verdes Anos
