Boy George Biography (Wikipedia)
Boy George (born George Alan O'Dowd; 14 June 1961) is an English singer, songwriter, DJ and fashion designer. He is the lead singer of the pop band Culture Club. At the height of the band's fame, during the 1980s, they recorded global hit songs such as "Karma Chameleon", "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" and "Time (Clock of the Heart)". George is known for his soulful voice and androgynous appearance. He was part of the English New Romantic movement which emerged in the late 1970s to the early 1980s.
His music is often classified as blue-eyed soul, which is influenced by rhythm and blues and reggae. He was lead singer of Jesus Loves You during the period 1989–1992. His 1990s and 2000s-era solo music has glam influences, such as David Bowie and Iggy Pop. More recently, he has released fewer music recordings, splitting his time between songwriting, DJing, writing books, designing clothes, and photography. In 2015, Boy George received an Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors for Outstanding Services to British Music.
- Boy George tells Clare Crane about Culture Club's upcoming tour and new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06477y0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06477y0.jpg2018-04-16T08:00:00.000ZBoy George tells Clare Crane about Culture Club's upcoming tour and new albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0647333
Boy George tells Clare Crane about Culture Club's upcoming tour and new album
- Boy George announces Culture Club's UK tour!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063ygr0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063ygr0.jpg2018-04-11T08:17:00.000ZBoy George joins Fearne to announce dates for the UK-leg of The Life Tour this November.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063yffb
Boy George announces Culture Club's UK tour!
- Boy George on Marilyn: "My friend's back in my life and that's wonderful"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d0r05.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d0r05.jpg2016-10-24T15:55:00.000ZThe 80's icons talk to Steve about collaborating on Marilyn's new single 'Love Or Money'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d0r30
Boy George on Marilyn: "My friend's back in my life and that's wonderful"
- Boy George and Marilynhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048x6x0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048x6x0.jpg2016-09-24T13:20:00.000ZThe 80s icons talk fashion, Band Aid and collaborating on Marilyn's comeback singlehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048x6z2
Boy George and Marilyn
- 'At school I was always getting told off for drawing pictures of Bowie...' - Boy George remembers his 1970shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046w74y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046w74y.jpg2016-09-05T08:55:00.000ZBoy George journeys back to his formative years for BBC Music: My Generation, a year-long season of programming charting the history of popular music across the decadeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046w76j
'At school I was always getting told off for drawing pictures of Bowie...' - Boy George remembers his 1970s
- "My response was to have bigger hats, bigger hair, more makeup"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mt4qq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mt4qq.jpg2016-03-14T23:55:00.000ZBoy George speaks to Russell Davies about his art and life's work.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03mp7ty
"My response was to have bigger hats, bigger hair, more makeup"
- Boy George Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qlh0z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qlh0z.jpg2014-01-26T14:54:00.000ZPop icon Boy George performs two songs live on Weekend Woganhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qljkp
Boy George Live in Session
- Boy George chats to Jools Hollandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lsmt6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lsmt6.jpg2013-12-18T23:59:00.000ZBoy George speaks to Jools Holland about his new album This Is What I Do.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lsnlt
Boy George chats to Jools Holland
- Boy George - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mv7h1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mv7h1.jpg2013-12-04T17:08:00.000ZEighties legend Boy George chooses his favorite songs in Tracks of My Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mv7hs
Boy George - Tracks of My Years
- Boy George chats to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01knvpx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01knvpx.jpg2013-10-31T15:36:00.000ZBoy George speaks to Stuart Maconie about his latest album, This is What I Do.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01knvr6
Boy George chats to Stuart Maconie
- Boy George chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01klv84.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01klv84.jpg2013-10-30T16:36:00.000ZBoy George talks about his new album and discusses his long and incredible career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01klvb3
Boy George chats to Steve Wright
- Boy George speaks to Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bwwy9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bwwy9.jpg2013-06-25T15:42:00.000ZBoy George joins Lauren Laverne to talk about his next solo album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bwwzb
Boy George speaks to Lauren Laverne
Boy George Tracks
Sort by