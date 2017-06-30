Another Pretty FaceFormed 1978. Disbanded 1982
Another Pretty Face
1978
Whatever Happened To The West?
Whatever Happened To The West?
All The Boys Love Carrie
All The Boys Love Carrie
This Time It's Real (Radio 1 Session, 18 Feb 1981)
Out Of Control (Radio 1 Session, 18 Feb 1981)
Lightning That Strikes Twice (Radio 1 Session, 18 Feb 1981)
I'll Give You Fire (Radio 1 Session, 18 Feb 1981)
