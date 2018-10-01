George Frideric HandelBorn 23 February 1685. Died 14 April 1759
George Frideric Handel Biography (BBC)
Born in Halle in central Germany, George Frideric Handel was lured from his intended career in law by music, and had his first opera produced in Hamburg before he was 20.
The following year he took himself to the fount of all things operatic, Italy, where a four year stay added a new sophistication and finish to his already notable abilities. Many of his most brilliant vocal works date from this time, including the choral psalm-setting Dixit Dominus, the opera Agrippina and the oratorio La resurrezione.
Handel emerged from his Italian experience looking for a career in opera, and after a brief period in Hanover was soon in London, scoring a significant success in 1711 with the spectacular Rinaldo. Over the next 30 years he was to compose around 40 Italian operas for the London stage, the climaxes of his achievement coming in 1724–5 with Giulio Cesare, Tamerlano and Rodelinda, and in 1735, the year of Ariodante and Alcina.
At the same time he gained a sure foothold with the British establishment, cultivating wealthy patrons and winning prestigious royal commissions, including the four anthems which he composed for the coronation of George II in 1727. That year he also became a British citizen.
During the 1730s English interest in Italian opera waned, and Handel was forced to look elsewhere for a living. His solution, oratorio in English, has fixed his position on the British musical landscape ever since. His first English oratorio, Esther of 1732, was an adaptation of an earlier stage work, but by the end of the decade a number of striking original works had followed, including Saul and Israel in Egypt. For a while he composed oratorios alongside operas, but by the early 1740s oratorio had won the day, buoyed by the successes of Messiah in Dublin in 1742 and Samson in London the following year. The ensuing decade saw a stream of notable oratorios, culminating in 1751 in his last masterpiece, Jephtha.
Handel’s greatness as a composer has been acknowledged from his time to ours, even if perceptions of exactly why have changed. During the 19th century and much of the 20th he was seen as the great religious artist, noble master in the oratorios of vast choral sound and intimate pious sentiment, but in recent decades he has come to be appreciated for the more worldly slant of his operas, whose penetrating psychological insight and broad human compassion have won him a position in the front rank of musical dramatists. What has never been in dispute, however, is his easy skill as a composer, his healthy cosmopolitanism, and the sheer tunefulness and charm of his music.
Profile © Lindsay Kemp
George Frideric Handel Biography (Wikipedia)
George Frideric (or Frederick) Handel (born Georg Friedrich Händel; 23 February 1685 (O.S.) [(N.S.) 5 March] – 14 April 1759) was a German, later British, Baroque composer who spent the bulk of his career in London, becoming well-known for his operas, oratorios, anthems, and organ concertos. Handel received important training in Halle-upon-Saale and worked as a composer in Hamburg and Italy before settling in London in 1712; he became a naturalised British subject in 1727. He was strongly influenced both by the great composers of the Italian Baroque and by the middle-German polyphonic choral tradition.
Within fifteen years, Handel had started three commercial opera companies to supply the English nobility with Italian opera. Musicologist Winton Dean writes that his operas show that "Handel was not only a great composer; he was a dramatic genius of the first order." As Alexander's Feast (1736) was well received, Handel made a transition to English choral works. After his success with Messiah (1742) he never composed an Italian opera again. Almost blind, and having lived in England for nearly fifty years, he died in 1759, a respected and rich man. His funeral was given full state honours, and he was buried in Westminster Abbey in London.
Featured Works
George Frideric Handel Tracks
Sort by
He shall drink of the brook (Dixit Dominus)
Jeptha excerpt ('Scenes of horror .. While in never-ceasing pain')
Ma quando tornerai (from Alcina)
Organ Concerto in B flat major, HWV 290
La réjouissance (Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351)
La paix (Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351)
Coronation Anthem No 2, HWV 259 (Let Thy Hand be Strengthened)
Serse: Overture & Act 1 Scenes 1-6
Air with 5 variations, 'The Harmonious Blacksmith' (Suite in E major)
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
Organ Concerto in F major, HWV 295, 'The Cuckoo and the Nightingale'
Felicissima quest'alma (Apollo e Dafne)
Ombra Mai Fù
The trumpet shall sound (Messiah)
Concerto Grosso in C major, HWV 318, 'Alexander's Feast'
Flammende Rose, Zierde der Erden (HWV.210), arr oboe, violin and organ
L' Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il moderato: Populous cities please me then
Suite no. 5 in E major, HWV 430
Messiah:Part 1, No 17. Glory to God
Messiah:Part 1, No 10. For, Behold, Darkness Shall Cover The Earth
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 1
Recorder Sonata in D minor, HWV 367a
For Unto Us A Child Is Born
Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (Solomon)
Waft her, angels (Jephtha)
Ah! che troppo inequali Italian cantata HWV 230
Concerto in F Major, HWV 334: VI. Allegro
Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major HWV.349
Concerto grosso in D major Op.6`5
Trio Sonata in G minor, HWV.393, 'Dresden No 2'
Acis and Galatea: Act II. 'Wretched Lovers! Fate Has Past'
Acis and Galatea: Act I. 'Oh, the pleasure of the plains!
Trio Sonata in G major (HWV 399) for 2 violins, viola and continuo (Op.5 No.4)
O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion (from Messiah)
Suite No 2 in F, HWV427
Or la tromba (Rinaldo)
Chandos Anthem no.8: O come let us sing unto the Lord
Trio Sonata in B flat major, HWV 380
Oft on a plat of rising ground from "L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato"
Giulio Cesare in Egitto - opera i Act 3; Caro!... Bella! [duet]
Amarilli vezzosa (Il duello amoroso) - cantata HWV.82 for soprano, alto, 2 violins and continuo
Trio sonata in B minor Op.2`1 [HWV.386] [HG Op.2`1b]
For unto us a child is born (Messiah)
Streams of pleasure (Theodora)
Rinaldo, HWV 7, Act 2 - Lascia chio pianga
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
See the conquering hero (Judas Maccabeus)
25 variations and fugue on a theme by G.F. Handel for piano (Op.24)
