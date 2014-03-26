Greg Puciato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01zx2cf.jpg
1980-03-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2785a0d1-2abb-4d2e-baa6-1be39f55a54a
Greg Puciato Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregory John Puciato (born March 27, 1980) is best known as the lead singer of the disbanded The Dillinger Escape Plan and is currently the lead singer of The Black Queen and Killer Be Killed. He is noted for reckless live performances, wide vocal range, outspoken views, and controversy stemming from his bands' performances and interviews.
In the December 2007 issue of Revolver Puciato was voted one of the "37 greatest metal frontmen" of all time. In 2013 he was named number one by MetalSucks in their listing of "top 25 modern metal frontmen".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Greg Puciato Performances & Interviews
- Greg Puciato chats to Danhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w7vds.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w7vds.jpg2014-03-26T11:40:00.000ZGreg Puciato chats to Dan about Killer Be Killed - the supergroup featuring members of Mastodon, Soulfly and The Mars Volta.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w7vf4
Greg Puciato chats to Dan
Greg Puciato Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist