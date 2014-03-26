Gregory John Puciato (born March 27, 1980) is best known as the lead singer of the disbanded The Dillinger Escape Plan and is currently the lead singer of The Black Queen and Killer Be Killed. He is noted for reckless live performances, wide vocal range, outspoken views, and controversy stemming from his bands' performances and interviews.

In the December 2007 issue of Revolver Puciato was voted one of the "37 greatest metal frontmen" of all time. In 2013 he was named number one by MetalSucks in their listing of "top 25 modern metal frontmen".