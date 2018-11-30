Christopher WilsonLute and theorbo player. Born 23 May 1951
Christopher Wilson
1951-05-23
Christopher Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Wilson (born 1951) is a British lutenist.
In a grove most rich of shade
Guillaume Tessier
In a grove most rich of shade
In a grove most rich of shade
Last played on
Walsingham
John Johnson
Walsingham
Walsingham
Last played on
Fantasia Sexta
Francesco Canova da Milano
Fantasia Sexta
Fantasia Sexta
Last played on
No grave for woe
Philip Rosseter
No grave for woe
No grave for woe
Last played on
Lachrimae Antiquae
John Dowland
Lachrimae Antiquae
Lachrimae Antiquae
Last played on
The King of Denmark's Galliard
John Dowland
The King of Denmark's Galliard
The King of Denmark's Galliard
Sir Henry Umpton's Funerall
John Dowland
Sir Henry Umpton's Funerall
Sir Henry Umpton's Funerall
The Earl of Essex his Galliard
John Dowland
The Earl of Essex his Galliard
The Earl of Essex his Galliard
M. George Whitehead his Almand
John Dowland
M. George Whitehead his Almand
M. George Whitehead his Almand
I was not wearier
Nicholas Lanier
I was not wearier
I was not wearier
Last played on
Bring away this sacred tree
Nicholas Lanier
Bring away this sacred tree
Bring away this sacred tree
Last played on
"Full fathum five" & "Where the bee sucks, there suck I" (from 'The Tempest')
Robert Johnson
"Full fathum five" & "Where the bee sucks, there suck I" (from 'The Tempest')
"Full fathum five" & "Where the bee sucks, there suck I" (from 'The Tempest')
Last played on
In Nomine a 4 No 1
Thomas Tallis
In Nomine a 4 No 1
In Nomine a 4 No 1
Last played on
M. Thomas Collier his Galiard
John Dowland
M. Thomas Collier his Galiard
M. Thomas Collier his Galiard
Last played on
M. Henry Noell his Galiard
John Dowland
M. Henry Noell his Galiard
M. Henry Noell his Galiard
Last played on
Je ne fay
Francesco Spinacino
Je ne fay
Je ne fay
Last played on
The Sypres Curten Of The Night
Thomas Campion
The Sypres Curten Of The Night
The Sypres Curten Of The Night
Last played on
Rececar; Jay pris amours (duet)
Francesco Spinacino
Rececar; Jay pris amours (duet)
Rececar; Jay pris amours (duet)
Last played on
Fantasia del Segundo tono
Luis de Milán
Fantasia del Segundo tono
Fantasia del Segundo tono
Last played on
The Delight Pavan - Galliard to Delight Pavan
John Johnson
The Delight Pavan - Galliard to Delight Pavan
The Delight Pavan - Galliard to Delight Pavan
Last played on
The Earl of Essex his galliard vers. for 5 viols & lute
John Dowland
The Earl of Essex his galliard vers. for 5 viols & lute
The Earl of Essex his galliard vers. for 5 viols & lute
Last played on
