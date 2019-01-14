Peter Bronder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27850614-3314-4426-9e93-31069cc9e3e7
Peter Bronder Tracks
Sort by
Why, why, why are you in this place of fear? (The Magic Flute K 620: Act II)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Why, why, why are you in this place of fear? (The Magic Flute K 620: Act II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Why, why, why are you in this place of fear? (The Magic Flute K 620: Act II)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 18: Wagner – Siegfried
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehhgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-26T16:10:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01dh6h4.jpg
26
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 18: Wagner – Siegfried
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 14: Wagner – Das Rheingold
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e86bp6
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-22T16:10:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01d56jh.jpg
22
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 14: Wagner – Das Rheingold
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 71
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewwc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2004-09-08T16:10:39
8
Sep
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 71
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew9j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-02T16:10:39
2
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewz4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-25T16:10:39
25
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist