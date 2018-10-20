Michael GarrickBorn 30 May 1933. Died 11 November 2011
Michael Garrick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4fn.jpg
1933-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2782c1e8-2ee4-4c5d-aae3-b9f9d3ca1a15
Michael Garrick Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Garrick MBE (30 May 1933 – 11 November 2011) was an English jazz pianist and composer, and a pioneer in mixing jazz with poetry recitations and in the use of jazz in large-scale choral works.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Garrick Tracks
Sort by
Blue Mosque
Michael Garrick
Blue Mosque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Blue Mosque
Last played on
I've Got Just About Everything I Need
Michael Garrick
I've Got Just About Everything I Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
The Heart Is A Lotus
Michael Garrick
The Heart Is A Lotus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
The Heart Is A Lotus
Last played on
Hot Rod
Michael Garrick
Hot Rod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Hot Rod
Last played on
Tan Samfu
Ian Carr, The Rendell Carr Quintet, Dave Green, Don Rendell, Michael Garrick & Trevor Tomkins
Tan Samfu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tan Samfu
Performer
Last played on
Rising Star
Michael Garrick
Rising Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Rising Star
Last played on
Willow Weep For Me
Michael Garrick
Willow Weep For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Willow Weep For Me
Last played on
Extract reading from 'Hook' from Peter Pan Jazz Dance Suite
Michael Garrick
Extract reading from 'Hook' from Peter Pan Jazz Dance Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Neverland
Michael Garrick
Neverland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Neverland
Last played on
Tempo
Michael Garrick
Tempo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Tempo
Last played on
Sun Maiden
Michael Garrick
Sun Maiden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Sun Maiden
Last played on
Shiva
Michael Garrick
Shiva
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Shiva
Last played on
Good Times
Michael Garrick
Good Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4fn.jpglink
Good Times
Last played on
Michael Garrick Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist