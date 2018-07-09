Dr. Phibes and the House of Wax EquationsFormed 1990. Disbanded 1995
Dr. Phibes and the House of Wax Equations
1990
Dr. Phibes and the House of Wax Equations were an English psychedelic rock band, formed in 1989 in Crewe, Cheshire. They were composed of vocalist and guitarist Lawrence Howard King Jr., bassist Lee Patrick Belsham and drummer Keith York.
The band were regulars in the UK Indie Chart and had some links with other local bands in the North West. The band's name was linked to American actor Vincent Price who starred in House of Wax and the two Dr. Phibes films.
The band toured extensively around the UK and mainland Europe, including a major European tour featuring performances at rock festivals in France, Switzerland and Germany.
Hazy Lazy Hologram
Bear Hug
Transparent Hang Up
