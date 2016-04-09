Mr. Bungle was an American experimental rock band from Northern California. Known for a highly eclectic style, the band often cycled through several musical genres within the course of a single song, including heavy metal, avant-garde jazz, ska, disco as well as funk. Many Mr. Bungle songs had an unconventional structure and utilized a wide array of instruments and samples. Live shows often featured members dressing up (even hiding their identities with masks earlier in the band's career) and an array of cover songs.

The band was founded in Eureka, California during 1985 while the members were still in high school, and was named after a 1950s children's educational film, later featured in a 1981 Pee-wee Herman HBO special. Mr. Bungle released four demo tapes in the mid-to-late 1980s before signing to Warner Bros. Records and releasing three full-length studio albums between 1991 and 1999. The band toured in 1999 and 2000 to support their last album before going on hiatus; ultimately revealing that they had dissolved in 2004.