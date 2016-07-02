Kathy KallickBorn 1952
Kathy Kallick
1952
Kathy Kallick (born September 19, 1952, in Chicago, IL) is an American bluegrass musician, bandleader, vocalist, guitar player, songwriter, and recording artist.
