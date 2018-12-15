Jeremiah JaeChicago-based rapper & producer. Born 7 June 1989
Jeremiah Jae
1989-06-07
Jeremiah Jae Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremiah Jae (born June 7, 1989) is an American rapper and record producer from Los Angeles, California. First signed to the LA label Brainfeeder, in 2007, when the Ann Arbor based producer Samiyam passed on Jae's Lunch Special Part I to Flying Lotus. After a post, and then private message on his MySpace profile, Jae was flown out to LA to work with Flying Lotus.[third-party source needed]
Jeremiah Jae Tracks
$easons
Curious (feat. Jeremiah Jae & zeroh)
Exodus (E-Ternity Remix) (feat. Jeremiah Jae)
Part Four: Revenge & Escape
Patricia's Stories (feat. Jeremiah Jae)
Underworld
The Heat
Giorna
Faded (feat. Jeremiah Jae)
Untitled Beat
Run It (Dough Stop)
Bad Times
Van Go (feat. Jeremiah Jae)
Making It (prod Jonwayne)
Shake Stunt (feat. Oliver the 2nd)
Bad Jokes
Hash Knife Pony Express
Money And Food
Leaders
Rover
Money & Food (Remix)
Money
The Dirty Collector Pt. 1
Vertical Pupils
Jackson Park
Stone Passage
