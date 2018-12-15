Jeremiah Jae (born June 7, 1989) is an American rapper and record producer from Los Angeles, California. First signed to the LA label Brainfeeder, in 2007, when the Ann Arbor based producer Samiyam passed on Jae's Lunch Special Part I to Flying Lotus. After a post, and then private message on his MySpace profile, Jae was flown out to LA to work with Flying Lotus.[third-party source needed]