Rashia Tashan Fisher (born December 18, 1974) is an American rapper, model and actress better known by her stage name Rah Digga. She is best known as a longtime member of the Flipmode Squad, a hip hop group led by Busta Rhymes. She has been called "one of rap's most prominent women MCs" by Allmusic and "one of hip hop's most skilled female MCs" in the book How to Rap. Throughout her career, Rah Digga has collectively sold over 1 million records worldwide.