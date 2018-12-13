Rah DiggaUS rapper. Born 18 December 1974
Rah Digga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27762582-b45d-48a1-bca6-d0cf8d202b4b
Rah Digga Biography (Wikipedia)
Rashia Tashan Fisher (born December 18, 1974) is an American rapper, model and actress better known by her stage name Rah Digga. She is best known as a longtime member of the Flipmode Squad, a hip hop group led by Busta Rhymes. She has been called "one of rap's most prominent women MCs" by Allmusic and "one of hip hop's most skilled female MCs" in the book How to Rap. Throughout her career, Rah Digga has collectively sold over 1 million records worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rah Digga Tracks
Sort by
Touch It (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Rah Digga, DMX, Lloyd Banks & Papoose)
Busta Rhymes
Touch It (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Rah Digga, DMX, Lloyd Banks & Papoose)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtr.jpglink
Touch It (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Rah Digga, DMX, Lloyd Banks & Papoose)
Last played on
Lessons Of Today
Rah Digga
Lessons Of Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lessons Of Today
Last played on
Touch It (Remix)
Busta Rhymes
Touch It (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtr.jpglink
Touch It (Remix)
Last played on
Tight
Rah Digga
Tight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tight
Last played on
Storm Comin'
Rah Digga
Storm Comin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Storm Comin'
Performer
Last played on
You Got It
Rah Digga
You Got It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got It
Last played on
Rah Digga Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist