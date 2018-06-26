Nobuyuki Tsujii (辻井 伸行 Tsujii Nobuyuki) (also known as Nobu Tsujii) is a Japanese pianist and composer. He was born blind due to microphthalmia, and his exceptional musical talent has propelled him to become a world renowned artist. Tsujii performs extensively, with a large number of conductors and orchestras, and has received critical acclaim, especially for developing unique techniques for learning music and performing with an orchestra while being unable to see.