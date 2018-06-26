Nobuyuki TsujiiBorn 13 September 1988
Nobuyuki Tsujii Biography
Nobuyuki Tsujii (辻井 伸行 Tsujii Nobuyuki) (also known as Nobu Tsujii) is a Japanese pianist and composer. He was born blind due to microphthalmia, and his exceptional musical talent has propelled him to become a world renowned artist. Tsujii performs extensively, with a large number of conductors and orchestras, and has received critical acclaim, especially for developing unique techniques for learning music and performing with an orchestra while being unable to see.
Nobuyuki Tsujii Tracks
Etude in C minor, Op 10 No 12
Frédéric Chopin
Etude in C minor, Op 10 No 12
Etude in C minor, Op 10 No 12
Last played on
Piano Concerto no 2 in C minor, Op 18
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto no 2 in C minor, Op 18
Piano Concerto no 2 in C minor, Op 18
Last played on
Upcoming Events
30
Jan
2019
Nobuyuki Tsujii
Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Nobuyuki Tsujii performs Rachmaninov
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2014-10-31T15:00:55
31
Oct
2014
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Nobuyuki Tsujii performs Rachmaninov
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Philharmonic 2013-14 Season: Nobuyuki Tsujii performs Grieg
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2013-11-01T15:00:55
1
Nov
2013
BBC Philharmonic 2013-14 Season: Nobuyuki Tsujii performs Grieg
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2013: Prom 6: David Matthews, Rachmaninov & Nielsen
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-16T15:00:55
16
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 6: David Matthews, Rachmaninov & Nielsen
Royal Albert Hall
