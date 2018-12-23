Darrell McCallCountry musician. Born 30 April 1940
Darrell McCall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27716501-03b5-4f65-af42-104b510f83e2
Darrell McCall Biography (Wikipedia)
Darrell McCall (born April 30, 1940) is a country music performer, known for his honky tonk and traditional country musical style at the height of his career in the 1960s, and his return to popularity during the Outlaw country era in the late 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darrell McCall Tracks
Sort by
Christmas In Cell #9
Darrell McCall
Christmas In Cell #9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas In Cell #9
Last played on
When Your House Is Not A Home
Darrell McCall
When Your House Is Not A Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Your House Is Not A Home
Last played on
Dreams of a Dreamer
Darrell McCall
Dreams of a Dreamer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreams of a Dreamer
Last played on
Darrell McCall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist