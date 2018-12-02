Thomas Moen Hermansen, recording under the name Prins Thomas, is a Norwegian record producer and DJ often associated with collaborator Hans-Peter Lindstrøm as Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas. Their music has been described as "space disco", and influences include electro, krautrock, psychedelia and prog. Their records include the album Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas, released in 2005 on the Eskimo Recordings label, and Reinterpretations, a compilation of remixes and unreleased versions of tracks from the album. The duo have released a second album, Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas II. Hermansen released his fourth LP album called Principe Del Norte on February 19, 2016.

Prins Thomas' label, Full Pupp, also features similar-sounding artists like Blackbelt Andersen and Todd Terje.