NayerBorn 1987
Nayer
1987
Nayer Biography (Wikipedia)
Nayer Regalado (born August 2, 1988), known mononymously known as Nayer, is an American singer. She gained recognition in 2011 after being featured on Pitbull's hit single "Give Me Everything", produced by Afrojack, and releasing her single "Suave (Kiss Me)" featuring Pitbull and Swedish-Congolese singer-songwriter Mohombi which was a success in Europe and the Middle East. Her other known collaborations include songs with Enrique Iglesias, Fonseca, Yomil (of the Cuban duo Yomil y el Dany), Jean-Roch and Melissa.
Nayer Tracks
Give Me Everything (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer)
Pitbull
Give Me Everything (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer)
Give Me Everything (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer)
