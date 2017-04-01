Joe Barry (born Joseph Barrios, 13 July 1939, Cut Off, Louisiana – 31 August 2004) was an American swamp pop singer active on the early rock and roll scene.

Barry started recording locally in 1958, and released two singles on Jin Records around 1960. In 1961, the second single he released for Jin, "I'm a Fool to Care" (originally a hit for Les Paul and Mary Ford), was picked up for national distribution by Mercury Records subsidiary Smash Records. The tune hit #15 on the U.S. Black Singles chart and #24 on the Billboard Hot 100. "I'm a Fool to Care" sold over one million copies by 1968, earning a gold record designation. The song also charted in the UK Singles Chart at #49. The follow-up single, "Teardrops in My Heart", also charted in the U.S. but did not reach the Top 40. Barry released several more singles on Smash and Nugget Records later in the 1960s, but left the music industry soon after. During his career in 1960 or 1961 Joe Barry also appeared on Dick Clark's American Bandstand.