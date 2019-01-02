The BeesIsle of Wight, UK band (known as "A Band of Bees" in the US). Formed 2001
The Bees
2001
The Bees Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bees (known in the United States as A Band of Bees) are an English band from Ventnor on the Isle of Wight. Although their sound is generally classified as indie rock or psychedelic rock, the band have a colourful range of styles and influences, such as 1960s garage rock, country, reggae and jazz.
The Bees Tracks
Listening Man
The Bees
Listening Man
Listening Man
A Minha Menina
The Bees
A Minha Menina
A Minha Menina
Chicken Payback
The Bees
Chicken Payback
Chicken Payback
Sky Holds The Sun
The Bees
Sky Holds The Sun
Sky Holds The Sun
Wash in the Rain
The Bees
Wash in the Rain
Wash in the Rain
A MINHA MENINA (6 Music Session, 22 Mar 2002)
The Bees
A MINHA MENINA (6 Music Session, 22 Mar 2002)
Lying in the Snow
The Bees
Lying in the Snow
Lying in the Snow
Angryman
The Bees
Angryman
Angryman
Love in the Harbour
The Bees
Love in the Harbour
Love in the Harbour
I Love You
The Bees
I Love You
I Love You
Punchbag
The Bees
Punchbag
Punchbag
Jackle Head - Auto Festival 2002
The Bees
Jackle Head - Auto Festival 2002
Jackle Head - Auto Festival 2002
A Minha Menina - Auto Festival 2002
The Bees
A Minha Menina - Auto Festival 2002
A Minha Menina - Auto Festival 2002
Angry Man - Auto Festival 2002
The Bees
Angry Man - Auto Festival 2002
Angry Man - Auto Festival 2002
No Trophy - Auto Festival 2002
The Bees
No Trophy - Auto Festival 2002
No Trophy - Auto Festival 2002
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
