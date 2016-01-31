TexturesFormed 2001
Textures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/27672880-726b-423d-8456-72b8f404710f
Textures Biography (Wikipedia)
Textures were a Dutch metalcore band, formed in 2001. Textures' lineup revolved around founding members Jochem Jacobs, Stef Broks, Bart Hennephof, and bassist Remko Tielemans who joined in 2007. Since 2010, vocalist Daniël de Jongh and keyboardist Uri Dijk have been with the band.
Textures first came to the spotlight with their debut album Polars with Listenable Records which won an Essent Award for "Most Promising Act" in 2004. Since then, the band released 2 more albums with Listenable Records, 2006's Drawing Circles and 2008's Silhouettes after signing to Nuclear Blast records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Textures Tracks
Sort by
Timeless
Textures
Timeless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Timeless
Last played on
New Horizons
Textures
New Horizons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Horizons
Last played on
Sanguine Draws The Oath
Textures
Sanguine Draws The Oath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reaching Home
Textures
Reaching Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reaching Home
Last played on
Textures Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist