Textures were a Dutch metalcore band, formed in 2001. Textures' lineup revolved around founding members Jochem Jacobs, Stef Broks, Bart Hennephof, and bassist Remko Tielemans who joined in 2007. Since 2010, vocalist Daniël de Jongh and keyboardist Uri Dijk have been with the band.

Textures first came to the spotlight with their debut album Polars with Listenable Records which won an Essent Award for "Most Promising Act" in 2004. Since then, the band released 2 more albums with Listenable Records, 2006's Drawing Circles and 2008's Silhouettes after signing to Nuclear Blast records.