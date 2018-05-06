LovefoxxxBorn 25 February 1984
Lovefoxxx
1984-02-25
Lovefoxxx Biography (Wikipedia)
Luísa Hanae Matsushita (born February 25, 1984), known by her stage name Lovefoxxx, is the lead singer of the Brazilian indie band Cansei de Ser Sexy (CSS).
Lovefoxxx Tracks
Nightcall (feat. Lovefoxxx)
Kavinsky
Nightcall (feat. Lovefoxxx)
Nightcall (feat. Lovefoxxx)
