Michael GordonComposer. Born 20 July 1956
Michael Gordon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03f3g73.jpg
1956-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/275810e8-9526-4d36-a1a5-6f013f2f1858
Michael Gordon Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Gordon (born July 20, 1956) is an American composer and co-founder of the Bang on a Can music collective and festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Gordon Tracks
Sort by
Clouded Yellow
Michael Gordon
Clouded Yellow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
Clouded Yellow
Last played on
Trance 1
Michael Gordon
Trance 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
Trance 1
Last played on
Big Space (Proms 2017)
Michael Gordon
Big Space (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
Big Space (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Rewriting Beethoven's Seventh Symphony (Part 1)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Rewriting Beethoven's Seventh Symphony (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Rewriting Beethoven's Seventh Symphony (Part 1)
Last played on
Rushes
Michael Gordon
Rushes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
Rushes
Last played on
Rewriting Beethoven's Seventh Symphony Pt. 1
Michael Gordon
Rewriting Beethoven's Seventh Symphony Pt. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
Clouded Yellow
Michael Gordon
Clouded Yellow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
Clouded Yellow
Last played on
Double Sextet (feat. Michael Gordon & Bang on a Can All-Stars)
Steve Reich
Double Sextet (feat. Michael Gordon & Bang on a Can All-Stars)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Double Sextet (feat. Michael Gordon & Bang on a Can All-Stars)
Last played on
Decasia
Michael Gordon
Decasia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
Decasia
Last played on
Decasia (feat. Basel Sinfonietta & Kasper de Roo)
Michael Gordon
Decasia (feat. Basel Sinfonietta & Kasper de Roo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
Decasia (feat. Basel Sinfonietta & Kasper de Roo)
Last played on
Rewriting Beethoven's Seventh
Michael Gordon
Rewriting Beethoven's Seventh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
Rewriting Beethoven's Seventh
Last played on
I Lost a Sock
Michael Gordon
I Lost a Sock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3g73.jpglink
I Lost a Sock
Last played on
Michael Gordon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist