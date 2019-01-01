Rhett Lawrence is an American record producer and songwriter. He has produced, mentored, and helped launch the career of 5 of the top 200 artists of all time who have sold over 350,000,000 records worldwide. He has worked with 30 of the top 500 artists of all time who have sold over 2.2 billion records worldwide. Many of these artists are also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He is originally famous for producing the Grammy Award–winning, Billboard No. 1 single "Vision of Love" for Mariah Carey. "Vision of Love" was No. 1 simultaneously on 3 Billboard charts: Billboard Hot 100 (for 4 weeks), Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (for 2 weeks), Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks (for 3 weeks).

He produced and co-wrote Kelly Clarkson's first single following her American Idol victory... The pop rock hit, "Miss Independent", was No. 1 for 6 weeks at Top 40 Radio and received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Lawrence's second collaboration with Clarkson led to the creation of a new anthem for Ford Motor Company titled "Go". The song was introduced first during American Idol and was inspired by Lawrence's love for Ford's anniversary re-issue of the GT40 Lemans race car, the Ford GT. "Go" became Ford's theme song for television and radio advertising in North and South America for one year, and led to Ford sponsoring Clarkson's tour for two years. Ford and Clarkson gave away a Ford Mustang or Ford Fusion to a lucky audience member at each concert.