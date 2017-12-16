Vicki AndersonBorn 21 November 1939
Vicki Anderson
1939-11-21
Vicki Anderson Biography
Vicki Anderson (born Myra Barnes; November 21, 1939) is an American soul singer best known for her performances with the James Brown Revue. She recorded a number of singles under both her birth and stage names. She is the widow of Bobby Byrd and the mother of Carleen Anderson.
Message From The Soul Sisters
Vicki Anderson
Message From The Soul Sisters
Answer To Mother Popcorn (I Got A Mother For You)
Vicki Anderson
Answer To Mother Popcorn (I Got A Mother For You)
The Message From Soul Sisters Pts 1&2
Vicki Anderson
The Message From Soul Sisters Pts 1&2
The Message From Soul Sisters Pts 1&2
Answer To Mother Popcorn
Vicki Anderson
Answer To Mother Popcorn
Answer To Mother Popcorn
No More Heartaches No More Pain
Vicki Anderson
No More Heartaches No More Pain
You Send Me
Vicki Anderson
You Send Me
You Send Me
The Message From Soul Sisters
Vicki Anderson
The Message From Soul Sisters
The Message From Soul Sisters
Nowhere To Run (Live Version)
Vicki Anderson
Nowhere To Run (Live Version)
Your Welcome,To Stop On By
Vicki Anderson
Your Welcome,To Stop On By
Your Welcome,To Stop On By
Super Good
Vicki Anderson
Super Good
Super Good
Too Tough For Mr Big Stuff
Vicki Anderson
Too Tough For Mr Big Stuff
Too Tough For Mr Big Stuff
Super Good (Answer To Super Bad)
Vicki Anderson
Super Good (Answer To Super Bad)
Home Is Where The Hatred Is
Vicki Anderson
Home Is Where The Hatred Is
Home Is Where The Hatred Is
Wide Awake In A Dream
Vicki Anderson
Wide Awake In A Dream –
Wide Awake In A Dream –
Never, Never Let You Go
Vicki Anderson
Never, Never Let You Go
Never, Never Let You Go
