George WyleBorn 22 March 1916. Died 22 May 2003
George Wyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1916-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/274dee57-057e-44a2-93cd-1a78b7773191
George Wyle Biography (Wikipedia)
George Wyle (March 22, 1916 – May 2, 2003), born Bernard Weissman, was an American orchestra leader and composer best known for having written the theme song to 1960s television sitcom Gilligan's Island. He is also the grandfather of musician Adam Levy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Wyle Tracks
Sort by
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (feat. George Wyle & Andy Williams)
Eddie Pola
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (feat. George Wyle & Andy Williams)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgq5.jpglink
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (feat. George Wyle & Andy Williams)
Last played on
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Edward Pola and George Wyle & The Kids Picks Singers
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Performer
Last played on
George Wyle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist