Deborah VoigtBorn 4 August 1960
Deborah Voigt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2749a0ce-1bbe-4e93-8ad7-17214c52a0a5
Deborah Voigt Biography (Wikipedia)
Deborah Voigt (born August 4, 1960) is an American dramatic soprano who has sung roles in operas by Wagner and Richard Strauss.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deborah Voigt Tracks
Sort by
Salome: final scene
Richard Strauss
Salome: final scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Salome: final scene
Last played on
Ariadne auf Naxos (excerpt)
Richard Strauss
Ariadne auf Naxos (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Ariadne auf Naxos (excerpt)
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder, arr. Mottl for voice & orchestra
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck-Lieder, arr. Mottl for voice & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Wesendonck-Lieder, arr. Mottl for voice & orchestra
Last played on
If I Loved You (BBC Proms 2014)
Rufus Wainwright
If I Loved You (BBC Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026kdgj.jpglink
If I Loved You (BBC Proms 2014)
Les Feux d'artifice t'appellent (BBC Proms 2014)
Rufus Wainwright
Les Feux d'artifice t'appellent (BBC Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026kdg9.jpglink
Les Feux d'artifice t'appellent (BBC Proms 2014)
Quand J'étais Jeune Etudiante(BBC Proms 2014)
Prima Donna
Quand J'étais Jeune Etudiante(BBC Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026kcr5.jpglink
Quand J'étais Jeune Etudiante(BBC Proms 2014)
Performer
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60 [orig. vers., intended to follow 'Le B
Richard Strauss
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60 [orig. vers., intended to follow 'Le B
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Electra - Orest! Orest! ist Tot!
Richard Strauss
Electra - Orest! Orest! ist Tot!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Electra - Orest! Orest! ist Tot!
Last played on
So sterben wir (Tristan & Isolde, Act 2) (feat. Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Sir Antonio Pappano, Deborah Voigt & Plácido Domingo)
Richard Wagner
So sterben wir (Tristan & Isolde, Act 2) (feat. Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Sir Antonio Pappano, Deborah Voigt & Plácido Domingo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 74: Late Night with … Rufus Wainwright
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evvp6q
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-11T15:02:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026jw5v.jpg
11
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 74: Late Night with … Rufus Wainwright
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 64
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejf5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2007-09-01T15:02:07
1
Sep
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed6mbp
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-27T15:02:07
27
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 71
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egvrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1996-09-13T15:02:07
13
Sep
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 71
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1993
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew4xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-16T15:02:07
16
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1993
Royal Albert Hall
Deborah Voigt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist