Hector BerliozBorn 11 December 1803. Died 8 March 1869
Hector Berlioz Biography (BBC)
Berlioz: a profoundly original composer and brilliant writer; sensitive, agnostic, humorous, sardonic. During his life, and after his death his detractors outnumbered his admirers. A century later those detractors started to die out and Berlioz is now securely seated in the pantheon of great composers.
The eldest child of a country doctor, Berlioz duly enrolled in the School of Medicine in Paris. His determination to study composition was, however, so intense that he soon got himself accepted as a pupil of Jean-François Le Sueur. A seven-year apprenticeship which produced among other things his first orchestral work, the thrilling Les francs-juges Overture, culminated in 1830 when he won the prestigious Prix de Rome and single-handedly promoted the premiere of his Symphonie fantastique. This electrifying work made him notorious, not least because it included overt autobiography – his adolescent worship of Estelle Duboeuf (he was 12, she 18, when he first saw her) and his passion for Harriet Smithson, the Irish actress he was to marry.
Now began a career veering between heady success and debilitating failure. The decade after 1831 saw three more extraordinary symphonies (Harold in Italy, Romeo and Juliet, Symphonie funèbre et triomphale), the Requiem (the greatest success of his life), the opera Benvenuto Cellini (a failure) and the exquisite song cycle Les nuits d’été. But his music was so unconventional that it inevitably aroused antagonism, as did his journalism; in his secondary career as a music critic, prudence fought losing battles with artistic ideals. The positions to which he was obviously fitted – music director of the Opéra or professor at the Conservatoire – were denied him. For income he relied on his journalism, supplemented, from 1842, by concert tours abroad conducting (mostly) his own music. In Germany, Russia and England he was acclaimed the greatest conductor of his age.
The Revolution of 1848 left him contemptuous of politics, and his music became seemingly more ‘Classical’, notably in The Childhood of Christ (1854), a rare triumph. The splendours of his last great work, The Trojans (1856–8, never performed complete in his lifetime), showed, however, that his music was as modern as it had ever been. His final years were blighted by illness and then by the death of his son Louis. But a little earlier he had visited Estelle and rekindled that poignant relationship with which, if the facts were not more prosaic, one would like to think his life had become complete.
Profile © Ian Kemp
Hector Berlioz Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis-Hector Berlioz (11 December 1803 – 8 March 1869) was a French Romantic composer. His output includes orchestral works such as the Symphonie fantastique and Harold in Italy, choral pieces including the Requiem and L'enfance du Christ, his three operas Benvenuto Cellini, Les Troyens and Béatrice et Bénédict, and works of hybrid genres such as the "dramatic symphony" Roméo et Juliette and the "dramatic legend" La damnation de Faust.
The elder son of a provincial doctor, Berlioz was expected to follow his father into medicine, and he attended a Parisian medical college before defying his family by taking up music as a profession. His independence of mind and refusal to follow traditional rules and formulas put him at odds with the conservative musical establishment of Paris. He briefly moderated his style sufficiently to win France's premier music prize, the Prix de Rome, in 1830 but he learned little from the academics of the Paris Conservatoire. Opinion was divided for many years between those who thought him an original genius and those who viewed his music as lacking in form and coherence.
"Music, of all the art forms, has perhaps the most immediate relationship with the now..."
Sir John Eliot Gardiner on Berlioz's Romeo and Juliet
Berlioz: Romeo and Juliet (extract)
Ailish Tynan, Alasdair Tait and James Baillieu perform Berlioz's 'La Captive' live on In Tune
Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique (extract)
Berlioz: The Trojans
Hector Berlioz
Words and Music
Hector Berlioz (1803-1869)
3 Pieces from The Damnation of Faust, Op.24
Le Roi Learm Op 4 (Overture)
Lelio - Fantaisie sur 'La Tempete' de Shakespeare
Symphonie fantastique: A Ball
The Shepherds' Farewell (L'enfance du Christ)
The Childhood of Christ
L'enfance du Christ (L'adieu des bergers)
L'adieu des Bergers (l'Enfance du Christ)
Symphonie fantastique Op.14 - V.Songe d'une nuit du Sabbat
L'enfance du Christ, Op 25, H 130: Part I, Le Songe d'Hérode, Scene 4 - la Voix Dit Vrai, Seigneur
Roman Carnival Overture
Symphonie fantastique: Marche au supplice
Rêverie et caprice, Op 8
Symphonie fantastique (A Ball)
Le corsaire
Invitation to the Dance
Symphonie fantastique, Op.14 - 5th movement: Songe d'une nuit du Sabbat
Marche hongroise (Rakoczy march) from La Damnation de Faust
Le Corsaire - overture (Op.21)
Le spectre de la rose from Les nuits d'ete
La Damnation de Faust: Hungarian March
Le carnaval romain
Trojan March (Les Troyens, Act 1, No 11)
Les Troyens (Vallon Sonore)
Le corsaire
Symphonie fantastique Op.14; 2nd movement - Un Bal
'Christe, rex gloriae' from Te Deum
Marche hongroise [Rakoczy march] (La Damnation de Faust)
Waverley
Symphonie fantastique (Dream of a Witches' Sabbath)
Le Carnaval Romain - overture (Op.9)
Le carnaval romain
Waverley - overture Op 1
Overture, King Lear
Cléopâtre
Les Troyens (Opening Chorus, Act 1)
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
Symphonie Fantastique - Un bal
Harold in Italy (Marche des pèlerins
Symphonie fantastique, Op 14
Adieu, fiere cité (Les Troyens)
'L'île inconnue', from Les nuits d'été (no 6)
La Marseillaise
DANSE DES SYLPHES
Les Troyens: Adieu fiere cite
Hungarian March (The Damnation of Faust)
Hungarian March (The Damnation of Faust)
Le Carnaval romain - overture Op.9
