Metrik Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Mundell, better known as Metrik, is an English electronic music producer from London. He has been releasing records since 2007.
Metrik Tracks
X Ray (Metrik Remix)
SubFocus
X Ray (Metrik Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
X Ray (Metrik Remix)
Performer
Last played on
I Need (Wilkinson & Metrik VIP)
Wilkinson
I Need (Wilkinson & Metrik VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
I Need (Wilkinson & Metrik VIP)
Last played on
We Got It (S.P.Y. Remix) x Ice Cream (Vanilla Mix)
Metrik
We Got It (S.P.Y. Remix) x Ice Cream (Vanilla Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
We Got It (S.P.Y. Remix) x Ice Cream (Vanilla Mix)
Last played on
UltraFunk x Whipslap (feat. Metrik)
Metrik
UltraFunk x Whipslap (feat. Metrik)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
UltraFunk x Whipslap (feat. Metrik)
Last played on
I Need (feat. Hayla)
Wilkinson
I Need (feat. Hayla)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022xbr5.jpglink
I Need (feat. Hayla)
Last played on
Dawnbreaker
Metrik
Dawnbreaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Dawnbreaker
Last played on
We Got It (S.P.Y Remix) (feat. Rothwell)
Metrik
We Got It (S.P.Y Remix) (feat. Rothwell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
We Got It (S.P.Y Remix) (feat. Rothwell)
Last played on
Fatso VIP
Metrik
Fatso VIP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Fatso VIP
Last played on
We Got It (feat. Rockwell)
Metrik
We Got It (feat. Rockwell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
We Got It (feat. Rockwell)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Night Drive
Metrik
Night Drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Night Drive
Last played on
X- Ray
Sub Focus
X- Ray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k6s25.jpglink
X- Ray
Last played on
The Light
TC
The Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhb6.jpglink
The Light
Last played on
Brave New World
Futurebound
Brave New World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Brave New World
Last played on
I See You (feat. Kathy Brown)
Metrik
I See You (feat. Kathy Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
I See You (feat. Kathy Brown)
Last played on
T-2000
Metrik
T-2000
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
T-2000
Last played on
Chasing Sunrise (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
Metrik
Chasing Sunrise (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ddt4b.jpglink
Chasing Sunrise (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
Last played on
Wipeout
Metrik
Wipeout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Wipeout
Infinity
Metrik
Infinity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Infinity
Legacy (feat. Friction)
Metrik
Legacy (feat. Friction)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Legacy (feat. Friction)
Catalyze (Metrik Remix)
Bobby Tank
Catalyze (Metrik Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gwl3.jpglink
Catalyze (Metrik Remix)
Last played on
Want My Love (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
Metrik
Want My Love (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023879v.jpglink
Want My Love (feat. Elisabeth Troy)
Last played on
Ingrid Is Hybrid (Metrik Bootleg)
Dusky
Ingrid Is Hybrid (Metrik Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213kl0.jpglink
Ingrid Is Hybrid (Metrik Bootleg)
Last played on
Drift
Metrik
Drift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Drift
Last played on
Hold On (Metrik Dub Remix)
Nano
Hold On (Metrik Dub Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Hold On (Metrik Dub Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Terminus
Metrik
Terminus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Terminus
Destination Earth
Metrik
Destination Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Destination Earth
Cadence (feat. Reija Lee)
Metrik
Cadence (feat. Reija Lee)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Cadence (feat. Reija Lee)
Believe
Metrik
Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Believe
Want My Love feat. Elisabeth Troy Club Mix
Metrik
Want My Love feat. Elisabeth Troy Club Mix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Freefall VIP feat. Reija Lee
Metrik
Freefall VIP feat. Reija Lee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Freefall VIP feat. Reija Lee
Bring It Like That
Metrik
Bring It Like That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
Bring It Like That
