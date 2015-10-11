Bronislaw GimpelBorn 29 January 1911. Died 1 May 1979
Bronislaw Gimpel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2744748e-141c-440c-af92-d77649f72c88
Bronislaw Gimpel Biography (Wikipedia)
Bronislav Gimpel (January 29, 1911 – May 1, 1979) was a Polish-American violinist, and teacher. He was born in Lemberg, Austria-Hungary, part of Polish Galicia (now Lviv, Ukraine), to a family of Jewish origin. Gimpel's older brother, Jakob Gimpel, was a noted concert pianist who also recorded music for motion pictures.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bronislaw Gimpel Tracks
Sort by
Arab Song
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Arab Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Arab Song
Orchestra
Last played on
Everything Happens To Me
Charlie Parker
Everything Happens To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkqg.jpglink
Everything Happens To Me
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1961: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehp3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1961-09-14T14:28:04
14
Sep
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1953: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e266v2
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-19T14:28:04
19
Aug
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1952: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef338g
Royal Albert Hall
1952-08-11T14:28:04
11
Aug
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist